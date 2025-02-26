This Week in NASCAR

This Week in NASCARNASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

The Place: Circuit of The Americas

Track Length: 2.40 Mile Asphalt Road Course

The Date: Sunday, March 2

The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $11,055,250

TV: FOX, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 228.0 miles (95 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 45), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 95)

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Focused Health 250

The Place: Circuit of The Americas

Track Length: 2.40 Mile Asphalt Road Course

The Date: Saturday, March 1

The Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,651,939

TV: CW, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 156.0 miles (65 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 65)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Ecosave 200

The Place: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Friday, March 14

The Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 9 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 201.0 miles (134 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)