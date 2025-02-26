This Week in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
The Place: Circuit of The Americas
Track Length: 2.40 Mile Asphalt Road Course
The Date: Sunday, March 2
The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $11,055,250
TV: FOX, 2:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 228.0 miles (95 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 45), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 95)
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Next Race: Focused Health 250
The Place: Circuit of The Americas
Track Length: 2.40 Mile Asphalt Road Course
The Date: Saturday, March 1
The Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,651,939
TV: CW, 2 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 156.0 miles (65 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 65)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: Ecosave 200
The Place: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Friday, March 14
The Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV: FS1, 9 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 201.0 miles (134 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)