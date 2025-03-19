This Weekend in ACC Baseball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – For the first time this season, an Atlantic Coast Conference series will begin on Thursday night, as fifth-ranked Florida State will travel south to Coral Gables, Florida, to meet in-state rival Miami, beginning on Thursday, March 20, at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The contest on Friday, March 21, between the Hurricanes and Seminoles will also air on ACC Network.

There will be a top-15 showdown in Clemson, South Carolina, this weekend as No. 11 Wake Forest travels to face No. 7 Clemson. The series finale between the Demon Deacons and Tigers will be televised on ACC Network, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23. Wake Forest enters the weekend 6-0 in ACC play for the first time in program history.

The conference slate also features the first meeting between California and No. 14 Stanford since joining the ACC. Beginning on Friday at 9 p.m. ET, the Golden Bears will travel to take on the Cardinal at Sunken Diamond. Stanford leads the all-time series against California 221-116-1, including winning two of three against the Golden Bears in 2024. Georgia Tech is now the only program in NCAA Division I history with two baseball coaches on the top 10 career wins list, as former GT and Miami head coach Jim Morris sits in fifth place with 1,594 career wins.

Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall etched his name among top-10 winningest coaches in Division I history last weekend with career win No. 1,427. Hall, entering the week tied for 10th, is 17 wins away from catching Virginia Tech great Chuck Hartman. Hall and the Yellow Jackets will travel to South Bend, Indiana, to battle Notre Dame for three games this weekend.

Seven ACC baseball teams are ranked in the D1Baseball Top 25 Poll. Florida State leads the ACC at No. 5, followed by No. 7 Clemson, No. 11 Wake Forest, No. 14 Stanford, No. 16 Louisville, No. 17 North Carolina and No. 23 Virginia. It marks the first time that Louisville has been ranked in the D1Baseball poll since the week of April 24, 2023.

Around the Horn

Wake Forest is 6-0 in ACC play for the first time in program history after sweeping Notre Dame and Miami. The 11th-ranked Demon Deacons will travel to face No. 7 Clemson for three games this weekend.

This weekend, No. 14 Stanford and California will face off for the first time since joining the ACC. The Cardinal lead the all-time series against the Golden Bears 221-116-1.

With six wins on the mound this season, Georgia Tech’s Mason Patel leads the country in victories. Patel has also posted a 0.39 ERA, which ranks fifth nationally.

Clemson’s Lucas Mahlstedt leads the country with six saves this season.

North Carolina’s Kane Kepley leads the country with five triples on the season. Kepley also leads the ACC in stolen bases with 16, ranking 10th nationally.

Georgia Tech leads the country with 63 doubles this season, averaging 3.15 two-baggers per game. The Jackets are joined by by Wake Forest (58, 2nd) and Virginia Tech (53, 6th) in the top 10.

Wake Forest’s Logan Lunceford leads the ACC in strikeouts this season with 50, ranking third nationally. He’s followed in the top 10 nationally by Louisville’s Patrick Forbes (9th, 45) and Clemson’s Aidan Knaak (10th, 44).

Wake Forest is one of four teams to rank in the top 15 nationally in both scoring (5th, 10.3) and earned run average (14th, 3.39), joined by Alabama, Purdue and Tennessee. The Demon Deacons also lead the country with four shutouts this season.

The Demon Deacons lead the country in strikeouts per nine innings, fanning 13.2 opposing hitters per game. They’re joined in the top 10 by Florida State (6th, 12.3) and Virginia Tech (10th, 11.5).

Upcoming ACC Baseball Schedule

All Times Eastern Time

Thursday, March 20

No. 5 Florida State at Miami, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Friday, March 21

NC State at Pitt, 3 p.m., ACCNX

No. 17 North Carolina at Boston College, 3 p.m., ACCNX

No. 16 Louisville at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., ACCNX

Duke at No. 23 Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCNX

No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 7 Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCNX

No. 5 Florida State at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network

California at No. 14 Stanford, 9 p.m., ACCNX

Saturday, March 22

No. 17 North Carolina at Boston College, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ACCNX

No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 7 Clemson, 2 p.m., ACCNX

NC State at Pitt, 3 p.m., ACCNX

No. 16 Louisville at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Duke at No. 23 Virginia, 4 p.m., ACCNX

California at No. 14 Stanford, 5 p.m., ACCNX

No. 5 Florida State at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Sunday, March 23

NC State at Pitt, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Duke at No. 23 Virginia, 1 p.m., ACCNX

No. 16 Louisville at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m., ACCNX

No. 17 North Carolina at Boston College, 1 p.m., ACCNX

No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 7 Clemson, 3 p.m., ACC Network

California at No. 14 Stanford, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Monday, March 24

San Jose State at No. 14 Stanford, 5 p.m., ACCNX

Tuesday, March 25

Boston College at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Wake Forest at Elon, 4 p.m., FloCollege

No. 23 Virginia at Liberty, 4 p.m., ESPN+

California at San Francisco, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Pitt at Penn State, 5:30 p.m.

No. 16 Louisville at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Kennesaw State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

No. 24 Coastal Carolina at No. 7 Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Radford, 6 p.m.

USC Upstate at NC State, 6 p.m., ACCNX

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 13 Florida (in Jacksonville, Fla.), 6 p.m.

No. 17 North Carolina vs. South Carolina (in Charlotte, N.C.), 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Duke, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Wednesday, March 26

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

Stetson at Miami, 6 p.m., ACCNX

Presbyterian at No. 7 Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCNX