This Week’s Yard Sales

Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, July 18 and 19. Bluegrass Apartments, 230 N. Washington Avenue, Pulaski. 8 a.m. to ???

Multi-family yard sale Friday and Saturday July 18-19 at 6046 Patrick Ave, Dublin.

7:30 am to 2 pm each day. A lot of variety. Come see us!

Yard Sale: Little Creek Highway, Friday, Aug. 1 and Saturday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Take I-77 north to Exit 47, turn right onto Route 619, travel on Little Creek Highway. For information call 276-228-5922.

3 Family Yard Sale to be held on Saturday, July 19th, starting at 8 am on Oakhurst Ave., Pulaski

Multi Family Yard Sale. Saturday July 19th. 224 Floyd Ave. Pulaski. 8AM-4PM

Community Yard Sale on Meadowlark Place, Dublin on Saturday, July 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ROCKFORD COMMUNITY CHURCH. (LOCATED AT 6867 VISCOE ROAD,

ANNUAL YARD SALE, AUGUST 8 & 9, 2025 STARTING AT 7:00 A.M.

HOT DOG LUNCHEON EACH DAY; BAKED GOODS; CLOTHING FOR EVERYONE; HOUSEHOLD ITEMS; TOYS; BOOKS FOR EVERYONE; SHOES FOR EVERYONE; PURSES; BICYCLES; FURNITURE; SMALL APPLIANCES; MANY DIFFERENT CRAFT ITEMS, TOO MANY ITEMS TO LIST.