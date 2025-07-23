This Week’s Yard Sales

Yard Sale – Friday and Saturday, August 1 & 2 at 5504 Lyons Road in Newbern! 8am-2pm. Collectibles, clothes, kitchenware, toys, and more!

MULTI-FAMILY – A ‘DON’T MISS’ YARD SALE! SATURDAY, 26th

8:00AM – 1:00PM. At 3873 BRIARCLIFF DRIVE, PULASKI.

Civil War Books and Collectables

Yard sale: August 10. Five-dollar and under with a “specialty” table. The location will be on the corner of Old Route 100 and Kirby Road. It’s the corner lot below the gas station at 4801 Kirby Road, Draper.

Yard Sale: Friday, Aug. 1 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.) and Sunday, Aug. 3 (2 p.m.-6 p.m.) at 1120 Camper Street, Pulaski. Tools, home décor’, gardening items, men’s clothing and more.

Yard Sale: Freedom Fellowship Church will be having a yard sale on Friday, August 1 & Saturday, August 2, from 8:00 – 3:00, rain or shine. Donuts and hot dogs will be sold. The address is 5355 Wilderness Road, Dublin (Newbern).

Yard Sale: Little Creek Highway, Friday, Aug. 1 and Saturday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Take I-77 north to Exit 47, turn right onto Route 619, travel on Little Creek Highway. For information call 276-228-5922.

ROCKFORD COMMUNITY CHURCH. (LOCATED AT 6867 VISCOE ROAD,

ANNUAL YARD SALE, AUGUST 8 & 9, 2025 STARTING AT 7:00 A.M.

HOT DOG LUNCHEON EACH DAY; BAKED GOODS; CLOTHING FOR EVERYONE; HOUSEHOLD ITEMS; TOYS; BOOKS FOR EVERYONE; SHOES FOR EVERYONE; PURSES; BICYCLES; FURNITURE; SMALL APPLIANCES; MANY DIFFERENT CRAFT ITEMS, TOO MANY ITEMS TO LIST.