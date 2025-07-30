This Week’s Yard Sales

Yard Sale: Saturday, Aug. 2 at Bluegrass Apartments at 230 N. Washington Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walgreens in Pulaski will be hosting a yard sale Saturday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m.to 4 p.m. in the store parking lot.

American Legion of Dublin will be having a Big Yard Sale and freshly grilled Hotdogs with fixings. August 15th & 16th 7:30 until 2:30 @ 408 East Main Street. Please come and help support local Veterans

Two Family Yard Sale: 5340 McCoy Road, Blacksburg. Aug. 1 and 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Swing set, household items, toys, furniture, building supplies, fitness equipment and hunting items.

Yard Sale: Aug. 8 and 9, 4972 Lizzie Gunn Road, Pulaski.

Two-Family Yard Sale: Yard Sale – Friday and Saturday, August 1 & 2 at 5504 Lyons Road in Newbern! 8am-2pm. Collectibles, clothes, kitchenware, toys, and more!

Yard sale: August 10. Five-dollar and under with a “specialty” table. The location will be on the corner of Old Route 100 and Kirby Road. It’s the corner lot below the gas station at 4801 Kirby Road, Draper.

Yard Sale: Friday, Aug. 1 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.) and Sunday, Aug. 3 (2 p.m.-6 p.m.) at 1120 Camper Street, Pulaski. Tools, home décor’, gardening items, men’s clothing and more.

Yard Sale: Freedom Fellowship Church will be having a yard sale on Friday, August 1 & Saturday, August 2, from 8:00 – 3:00, rain or shine. Donuts and hot dogs will be sold. The address is 5355 Wilderness Road, Dublin (Newbern).

Yard Sale: Little Creek Highway, Friday, Aug. 1 and Saturday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Take I-77 north to Exit 47, turn right onto Route 619, travel on Little Creek Highway. For information call 276-228-5922.

ROCKFORD COMMUNITY CHURCH. (LOCATED AT 6867 VISCOE ROAD,

ANNUAL YARD SALE, AUGUST 8 & 9, 2025 STARTING AT 7:00 A.M.

HOT DOG LUNCHEON EACH DAY; BAKED GOODS; CLOTHING FOR EVERYONE; HOUSEHOLD ITEMS; TOYS; BOOKS FOR EVERYONE; SHOES FOR EVERYONE; PURSES; BICYCLES; FURNITURE; SMALL APPLIANCES; MANY DIFFERENT CRAFT ITEMS, TOO MANY ITEMS TO LIST.