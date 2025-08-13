This Week’s Yard Sales

LIVING ESTATE SALE – There will be a large Living Estate Sale (rain or shine) on Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23 from 7:30-4:00 at 5119 Alum Spring Rd. in Pulaski. Some items to be included are tools, collectibles, holiday items, glassware, furniture, decorative items, jewelry, toys, many vintage items, clothes, household items, dolls, lamps, electronics, books, an assortment of paintings (many framed oils), a restored 1947 Ford Coupe, and vintage items from the Maple Lodge in Pulaski. We will also have FREE tables that will be added to throughout each day. In addition, many items will be reduced daily. Will accept CASH or VENMO.

Yard Sale: August 16, 8:00 AM-2:00 PM (Weather Permitting)

Location: 7211 Lee Hwy (Fairlawn Storage area)

Tools, antiques, knickknacks, books, toys, home furnishings, holiday decorations, health & beauty, shoes, jewelry, clothing-men’s, women’s, children’s, and infants, and so much more!

Multi-family Garage Sale: 6035 Chicwood Drive in Chicwood Estates off Rt. 643, August 15-16 at 8 a.m.

Multi-family garage/yard sale, Aug. 15-16 at 5646 Chicwood Drive, Pulaski.

Yard Sale: 124 6th Street, Dublin, Aug. 22 and 23, 9 a.m. to ??? Rain date is Aug. 29-30.

Yard Sale: August 16, Saturday, 7-2 p.m., St. Jude Catholic Church, 1740 Tyler Ave, Christiansburg.

American Legion of Dublin will be having a Big Yard Sale and freshly grilled Hotdogs with fixings. August 15th & 16th 7:30 until 2:30 @ 408 East Main Street. Please come and help support local Veterans.