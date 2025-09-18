This Week’s Yard Sales
LIVING ESTATE SALES
Living Estate Sale, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (no early birds) at 1209 Windsor Avenue, Pulaski. CASH ONLY! Appliances, furniture, collectible dolls, vacuum cleaners, large ladder, two fans, small heater and much, much more.
YARD SALES
Huge yard sale Friday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. til 5 p.m. at 4126 Holbert Ave, Draper.
Multi-Family Yard Sale and the sale of the Bill and Peggy Friend Estate. Saturday, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fall, winter and Christmas décor and crafts, framed wall décor, glassware, Elvis collectibles, Gone with the Win collectibles, media stands, DVD movies, miscellaneous music CD’s, marble top tables and many more items to sell. No kids or baby items. 4818 Alum Spring Road, Pulaski. The old U&F Grocery Store lot. One mile past Hayden Electric and Carriage Hill Apartments.
|HOT DOG DINNER/BINGO
ROCKFORD COMMUNITY CHURCH
(6867 Viscoe Road, Fairlawn, VA)
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2025
5:00 P.M. HOT DOG DINNER
6:00 P.M. BINGO
Dinner – Donations (for youth)
Bingo $1.00 per card per game (improvement fund)
Multi-Family Garage Sale: Friday and Saturday, Sept. 19 and 20. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 6445 Ruebush Road, Dublin.
Yard Sale: 1317 Hopkins Drive, Pulaski, Sept. 19 and 20. Shoes, dishes, linens, rugs, clothing, lamps, bird feeder, garden tools and a 1986 Corvette, black, $7,000.
Yard sale on Oakhurst Ave., Pulaski, for Friday, September 19th, beginning at 8 am. Rain date Saturday, Sept. 20th.
Holler Girl Yard Sale, Friday, Sept 19th and Saturday, Sept 20th from 8 am to 12 pm at 5051 Black Hollow Rd., Dublin. Rain or shine!!
Yard Sale: Saturday, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.4951 Ebb Hall Road, Dublin. Women’s clothes, XL to 2X, shoes size 8, boys clothes 5T and up, household items and all seasons décor.