This Week’s Yard Sales

ROCKFORD COMMUNITY CHURCH

(6867 Viscoe Road, Fairlawn, VA)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2025

5:00 P.M. HOT DOG DINNER

6:00 P.M. BINGO

Dinner – Donations (for youth)

Bingo $1.00 per card per game (improvement fund)

Multi-Family Garage Sale: Friday and Saturday, Sept. 19 and 20. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 6445 Ruebush Road, Dublin.

Yard Sale: 1317 Hopkins Drive, Pulaski, Sept. 19 and 20. Shoes, dishes, linens, rugs, clothing, lamps, bird feeder, garden tools and a 1986 Corvette, black, $7,000.

Yard sale on Oakhurst Ave., Pulaski, for Friday, September 19th, beginning at 8 am. Rain date Saturday, Sept. 20th.

Holler Girl Yard Sale, Friday, Sept 19th and Saturday, Sept 20th from 8 am to 12 pm at 5051 Black Hollow Rd., Dublin. Rain or shine!!

Yard Sale: Saturday, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.4951 Ebb Hall Road, Dublin. Women’s clothes, XL to 2X, shoes size 8, boys clothes 5T and up, household items and all seasons décor.