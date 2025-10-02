This Week’s Yard Sales
Downsizing Garage Sale
Friday, October 3
Saturday, October 4
8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
6221 Stone Ridge Drive
Dublin, VA 24084
YARD SALE: Saturday, October 11, 2025. 8 am until 3 pm. Location – Riverhills Townhomes located across from old Riverlawn Elementary School in Fairlawn.
Huge yard sale Friday October 3 and Saturday October 4 from 8 am til 5 pm at 4126 Holbert Ave, Draper
Yard Sale: 16 3rd Street NW, Pulaski on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3 and 4 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Good Values.
Yard Sale: October 4th, 4821 Shelburne Rd, Radford, 8am til ?
Two-Family Garage Sale: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3 and 4; Northwood Drive, Pulaski (follow signs from Rt. 11 to Prospect Ave.) 9-5 both days. Lots of seasonal goodies.