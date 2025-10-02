This Week’s Yard Sales

Downsizing Garage Sale

Friday, October 3

Saturday, October 4

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

6221 Stone Ridge Drive

Dublin, VA 24084

YARD SALE: Saturday, October 11, 2025. 8 am until 3 pm. Location – Riverhills Townhomes located across from old Riverlawn Elementary School in Fairlawn.

Huge yard sale Friday October 3 and Saturday October 4 from 8 am til 5 pm at 4126 Holbert Ave, Draper

Yard Sale: 16 3rd Street NW, Pulaski on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3 and 4 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Good Values.

Yard Sale: October 4th, 4821 Shelburne Rd, Radford, 8am til ?

Two-Family Garage Sale: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3 and 4; Northwood Drive, Pulaski (follow signs from Rt. 11 to Prospect Ave.) 9-5 both days. Lots of seasonal goodies.