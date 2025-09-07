Thomas Theron Webb, affectionately known to all as “Dottie,” passed away unexpectedly on August 29, 2025.

Born and raised in Pulaski, Virginia, Dottie was the epitome of a country boy—straightforward, strong-willed, and full of life. He dearly loved the town of Pulaski, where his roots always ran deep. He worked at Volvo and was well-known for his sweet tooth—Honey Buns being his favorite treat. Despite the many challenges he faced in life, Dottie carried himself with resilience and a no-nonsense attitude that left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. He loved a good game, good food, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.

Dottie is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Elliott Webb, Sr.; his mother, Judy Johnson Jones; his stepfather, Carlton Lewis Johnson; his brother, William “Junie” Webb; and his daughter, Shameka Webb.

He leaves behind a family who deeply loved him and will forever carry his memory: his brothers, Elliott “E.T.” Webb, Jr. and Felix Webb; his sisters, Savannah Davis, Charlene (Stefon) Brown, and Denise Abrams; Sonya Webb; his only son, Thomas “T.D.” Webb; his daughters, Lyric Buckner and Aries Webb; his grandsons, Astyn Watson and Elias Johnson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.

A celebration of Dottie’s life will be held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Bowers Funeral Home in Pulaski, Virginia. A repass will follow at First Baptist Church on Magazine Street, with private burial to follow.

Honorary Pallbearers: Selected members from the Webb, Boysaw, and Mattox families.

