Thomas (Tommy) Jefferson Quesenberry, age 66 of Dublin, died August 26, 2025 at his residence. He was born on March 28, 1959, and was the son of the late Betty Joyce Weaver Quesenberry and the late Donald Cecil Quesenberry. He was a retired employee of VOLVO, Dublin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Patty Quesenberry.

He is survived by his brothers Donald Cecil Quesenberry, Jr. of Barron Springs, Curtis Wayne (Karen) Quesenberry of Dublin, sisters Judith Ann (Russell) Melvin of Maryland, Bonnie Jean Diffenderfer of Madowview, VA, Margaret (Mike) Crosier of Dublin, Wanda Hensley of Fairlawn.

The family will honor him privately.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700