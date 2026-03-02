October 26, 1945 – February 27, 2026

Thomas William Gee, 80, of Fairlawn, passed away on Friday, February 27, 2026. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Gee and Beatrice Coy Smith; brother, Charles; and sisters, Barbara, Martha and Maggie.

Bill served as part of the Army National Guard for six years. He was an employee of Pulaski Furniture, and Ethan Allen. He also was a member and deacon of Belspring Baptist Church. He will forever be remembered for his love for hunting, fishing, and his ability to spontaneously travel wherever his heart was set. He loved his family immensely and would put others first before himself. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his loving wife, Janice Todd Gee; son and daughter-in-law, Todd Gee (Katina); grandsons and their spouses, Christopher Gee (Morgan), Taylor Gee (Frankie), and Michael Gee; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Carter, Onyx, Natalee, Olivia and Payton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy Gee (Darlene), Pat Smith (Martha), Carl Smith (Emmy), George Smith (Traci), John Smith, and Frankie Smith (Colleen); sisters and brothers-in-law, Patti Davis (Dusty), Sarah Dolan (Felix), and Doris Hutmacher; and numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Darrell Linkous officiating. Burial will follow in Hickman Cemetery in Fairlawn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to https://form.church/williamscambodia for Tamara Williams mission trip to Cambodia.

The Gee family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.