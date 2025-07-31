Thorn Spring Ladies Win Benston Cup

Front center: Beth Tanner and Gina Patton

Back left to right: Linda Dickerson, Summer Duncan, Ashley Bales, Patsy Chaffin, Natalie Etzel, Joyce Owen, Rhonda Mabry, Dee Dee Overstreet, Martha Thomas

The Thorn Spring ladies golf team won the Blue Ridge Ladies Golf championship, Tuesday July 30th, held at Great Oaks Country Club. Teams from area golf courses, including Wytheville, Blacksburg, River Course, Great Oaks, and Thorn Spring, matched up against one another for this final tournament to determine the winner for the season. Play is throughout June and July at various courses for players to earn points for their team.

The Benston Cup trophy was stated in honor of Mr. W.S. Benston from Wytheville, who was instrumental in forming the Blue Ridge Ladies Golf Association in 1952. The cup was first presented in 1954. This makes Thorn Spring’s second consecutive win (2024-2025), having also held the cup in 1958, 1992, 2004, 2018, 2019 and 2021.