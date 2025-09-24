Timothy Edward “Names” Dalton

On September 17, 2025, the world lost a true legend. Our brother, Tim “Names” Dalton, took his final ride at the age of 63. He passed peacefully at the Salem VA Hospital, surrounded by his son and close friends, after a long battle with health challenges.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dreama Dalton; his sister, Kimberly Tate; his beloved dog, Lily; and his chosen brother, Army veteran Richard D. Lope Jr. (D-Day 1%).

As a proud veteran of the United States Army, Tim lived with unwavering dedication, loyalty, and authenticity. He was a devoted father and a lifelong motorcyclist whose passion for the open road never faded. To all who knew him, he embodied righteousness and loyalty, showing everyone, he met what it truly meant to live free.

As a brother, Tim was held in the highest regard as 1/73 for the PMC. He lived by the code of being his brother’s keeper. His hard-headed yet strategic nature was never meant to distance others but to protect and guide them, regardless of personal cost.

Tim was also known for his humor and warmth. He had a gift for sparking laughter, whether through his shock-value jokes or his unfiltered honesty. His presence lit up every room, and for those who knew him, loving him came naturally.

He is survived by his son, Casey Hill, and Casey’s wife, Laycie Page, along with his two beloved grandchildren, Graycie (6) and Nicholas (3); his brother John Dalton (Maggie); his sister Sandy Copeland (Dave); nephews Aaron, Trey, and Brandon Edwards, John and Dusty Dalton; and special friends; Jessie, Chelsey and Jarhead, Randall Whittaker, Kerri Finn, Kevin Roope, Alan Dean, Eddie and Brian Hill, and his two beloved pits, Goldie and Kilo just to name a few. Tim’s legacy will live on in his family, his brothers, and the endless roads he loved so deeply.

A visitation was held on Wednesday, September 24th, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel. The funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 25th, at 11:30 a.m., with Mike Hall officiating.

His final resting place is the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to assist with final medical and burial expenses.