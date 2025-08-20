Timothy Robert Kimbleton, age 73 of Belspring, died Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 19, 1951 in Radford, and was the son of the late Gracie Ethel Goad Kimbleton and the late Garland Robert Kimbleton. He was a long time employee of the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Board where he service as manager. He also used to work at the former St. Albans Hospital in Fairlawn. He as also a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Pulaski for 33 years, where he served as usher, and Eucharist Minister.

Timmy is survived by his loving twin sister, Carolyn N. Kimbleton of Belspring, and also survived by a multitude of friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, 12 Noon at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Teresa Tolbert. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until 12 Noon. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

A special acknowledgement for the care and kindness to Timmy by Dr. Oliver and staff at Palliative Care Unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and to his close and caring neighbors, Tami and Eddie, Larry and Donna Price, William and Heaven Gravely, and to special cousin Nina Nepstad, “Beenie”.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700