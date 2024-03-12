Tolbert Receives DECA Leadership Award

From Pulaski County Public Schools

Ella Tolbert, a senior at Pulaski County High School, has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 DECA Emerging Leader Honor Award.

To qualify for this award, a student must be a current member of Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA); be a senior; have a minimum overall cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher for the seven previous semesters; complete one course in the areas of marketing, business management and administration, entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality and tourism; and participate in at least three of the areas listed under Community Oriented, Professionally Responsible and Experienced Leader.

“Ella has shown great initiative, drive and determination,” a release from the school stated. “Ella is the DECA President for the 2023-2024 school year. Under her leadership, our membership is growing and we are setting new and exciting goals for student club members and recruiting business members. Ella is working tirelessly to prepare students to be successful at competition. She has developed a competition training program and is always ready to answer questions and help fellow DECA Members be a successful competitor. Ella has also served as the Marketing Intern. Part of her duties as the Marketing Intern is to attend Chamber of Commerce events as the Student Liaison for Pulaski County Public Schools. Recently, Ella presented a presentation to the Chamber Board at their quarterly meeting highlighting all of the many things happening with Career and Technical Education in Pulaski County. Throughout her years in taking marketing classes, she has excelled at putting many different marketing concepts into reality. Ella is a great advocate for the marketing program here at PCHS.”

Tolbert has been an active leader in the DECA organization, all while juggling her other normal responsibilities as a student.

“Leadership is fundamentally about serving others. Ella has developed her leadership style by continuously acting as a servant leader. She genuinely cares for, supports and helps develop every student involved with PC DECA,” PCHS Marketing Teacher and DECA Advisor Christy Underwood said.

Ella Tolbert is the daughter of Josh and Erika Tolbert.