Tolbert seeking Republican nomination in House District 46

District 46 includes small portion of Pulaski County

Saltville, Virginia – Adam Tolbert, 40, has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for the 46th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in the June 17th Republican Primary Election following Delegate Jed Arnold’s announcement that he will not be seeking re-election.

“After much prayer and consideration, I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 46th House District,” said Tolbert. “For many years I have supported and worked to get Republican candidates elected to offices at all levels in the region. Over the years, I have been honored to hear from many area citizens who have urged me to run for public office one day. I believe that time has now arrived.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Delegate Jed Arnold for his dedicated service to the 46th District and our Commonwealth,” Tolbert continued. “I plan to build upon his work and the work done by Governor Glenn Youngkin and General Assembly Republicans to protect our constitutional rights, preserve our values, and move Southwest Virginia forward. The results of our elections this November will be pivotal to the direction of Virginia in 2026 and beyond. We must also see that the critical work being done at the federal level by President Trump and Congress is supported in our Commonwealth.”

Tolbert works professionally in public service, where he has over 20 years of experience in several positions. He currently serves as the Senior Director of Administration at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon where he oversees numerous key administrative processes in support of the Center’s mission to strengthen the regional economy of Southwest Virginia by providing higher education and professional development training for the current and future workforce.

Tolbert has served in numerous leadership and volunteer roles at all levels of the Republican Party. He has served as the Chairman of the Ninth Congressional District Republican Committee since 2014, providing leadership to the 28 local Republican unit committees across the district. Additionally, he has served as the Chairman of the Smyth County Republican Committee since 2007. In 2011, he was the Republican nominee for Treasurer of Smyth County.

Tolbert also has General Assembly experience with constituent relations, research, the drafting of legislation, and the legislative process as he has served as a special policy advisor since 2014, first for Delegate Jeff Campbell and most recently for Delegate Jed Arnold.

“The impact that state government has on the day-to-day lives of us here in Southwest Virginia is immense. If elected, I promise an accessible office for constituent services and legislation focused on lowering energy costs, educational opportunities, public safety, economic opportunities, lower taxes, and protecting our rural values. It is imperative that the people of the 46th District are represented by someone who has the necessary experience and who understands the issues facing Southwest Virginia. I believe my background and extensive experience uniquely qualify me to be able to hit the ground running in serving the people of the 46th District. I would be honored to serve the people of the 46th District as their next Delegate and I ask for their support,” concluded Tolbert.

Tolbert holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government/Political Science from The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, a Master of Science degree in Management from Liberty University, and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Public Administration from Liberty University. He is a graduate of the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia where he completed the Candidate Training Program (CTP) in 2008 and the Political Leaders Program (PLP) in 2014.

In January 2023, Tolbert was appointed by Governor Glenn Youngkin to serve on the Virginia Lottery Board. He currently serves as vice chairman of the Board. The Board adopts regulations governing the establishment and operation of the state lottery and the licensing and operation of commercial casinos and mobile sports betting platforms operating in Virginia. The Board also hears appeals regarding licensing decisions.

Tolbert, a native of Smyth County, grew up in the Broadford community near Saltville and has spent his entire life in Southwest Virginia. He is a resident of Saltville.

House District 46 includes all of Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties and part of Pulaski County. The Republican Primary Election is scheduled for June 17, 2025.