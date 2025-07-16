Tony “Ducy” Garrett Rakes, age 62 of Barren Springs passed away Saturday, July 12, 2025 at his home. Born January 10, 1963 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Clifford & Elizabeth Taylor Rakes. He was also preceded in death by his brother Ricky Douglas Rakes; sisters Dinah Hancock, Joann Niece; nephew David Tickle and brother-in-law David Whitlock.

Tony is survived by his

Wife – Traci Hinkley Rakes

Daughter – Heather Rakes – Pulaski

Granddaughter – Jacey Dalton

Brother – Ronnie Graham (Kathy) Rakes – Barren Springs

Sisters – Judy Moore – Dublin, Mary “Peachie” (Ryan) Whitlock – Barren Springs

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM – Thursday evening July 17, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM – Friday, July 18, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Larry Bralley officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

To sign Tony’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.