Town Council Considers funding request from FAC

Police Chief Gives Review, Receives Reward

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

Pulaski Town councilors heard two presentations at Tuesday evening’s meeting – one from the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley and the other from Pulaski Police Chief Sam Shumate.

The presentation from the Fine Arts Center, which was essentially a request for funding, was given by John Ross, President of the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. The second was given by Pulaski Police Chief Samuel Shumate.

Ross noted that the Fine Arts Center (FAC) was marking its 47th year in existence, making it the longest continuous running business in the Town’s historic district. He went on to describe the FAC’s many activities, including several art classes offered to all ages and the monthly First Friday concert series.

Ross stressed that the FAC supported local artists both through exhibiting their work and by giving these artists the opportunity to sell their work at their frequent art shows or in the gift shop.

Ross then spoke of the FAC’s two biggest events, the Scholastic Art Awards and the Rhythm by the Rails summer music festival.

The Scholastic Art Awards, the most prestigious teen art competition in the country, draws upwards of 300 people to town every year. Twenty-three localities in Southwest Virginia participate in the Scholastic Art Awards hosted by the FAC.

This year’s award ceremonies will occur Saturday Feb. 22 at noon at the Fine Arts Center followed by a second ceremony at the Pulaski Theatre at 2 p.m.

The FAC’s biggest yearly endeavor is the Rhythm by the Rails summer music fest, which is set to occur on Saturday, August 9 at Jackson Park.

“Our attendance has increased every year and our prices have skyrocketed,” said Ross, noting that last year’s concert brought 600 people to Pulaski.

“We are asking both the town and the county for additional $3,000 this year,” Ross continued. “Because that’s how short we’re going to be in our budget and most of that will be applied to the Rhythm by the Rails event.”

The Town Council is scheduled to vote on the FAC’s funding request at their next meeting on March 4.

Chief Shumate informed council that between January 19, 2024, and February 9, 2025, Pulaski police officers answered calls for 2,313 incidents in town. During that same period the police department made 1,057 Business Checks, meaning police officers made a point of checking on businesses during the night.

Additionally, the police received 30 trespass notifications during this period, resulting in three arrests.

Shumate went on to tell council how Pulaski police officers make a point of approaching individuals out in very cold weather and asking if they need a ride to a warming shelter or if they require some type of assistance.

Vice Mayor Brooks Dawson asked Shumate about the condition and viability of police department vehicles. Shumate answered that Town Manager Todd Day had set up a rotation to purchase new police vehicles and that the department would likely be buying Dodge Durangos in the foreseeable future. Shumate estimated that the police department currently owns 35 vehicles, but that some of them need significant repairs.

After Shumate’s presentation, Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins said, “Chief Shumate was recently awarded the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Executive Certification demonstrating to peers, supervisors and their community that they have put in the extra effort to develop themselves, not only as experienced law enforcement professionals, but also as leaders in their agency and their community. Since February 2023 the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police has only awarded 40 chief executive certificates … so we’ve got a good one.”

“It’s not about me,” said Shumate. “It’s about the guys and gals that are out there … you know, boots on the ground, day in and day out. That’s who it’s about.”

“They won’t do it if they don’t have a good leader,” said Council member Steven Erickson.

Later following the meeting, Chief Shumate, who has served as Pulaski’s Police Chief for 14 months, had this to say.

“I can’t talk enough about the department and how dedicated they are to the town and the community that they’re serving,” said Shumate. “That’s what keeps me going every day. This town is very, very fortunate to have that dedication.”

In other action, council unanimously voted to allow Vegg Inc. to proceed with their Department of Housing and Community Development grant application. The Town would act as a pass through for these monies with no matching obligation.

Additionally, council voted to appoint Vice Mayor Dawson to the New River Valley Regional Commission.

Council also voted to appoint council members Sunshine Cope and Erickson to Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Authority.