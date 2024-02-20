Travis Marvin Burleson, 54, departed this life on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at his home in Christiansburg. Travis loved working with his hands and making old things new again. He was skilled at many tasks such as plumbing, roofing, flooring and concrete work. He was also in his element when fishing.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Josie Burleson; and father, Ronald Burleson.

Travis leaves behind his beloved children, Trevor Wayne Burleson, Ronnie Tré Burleson, and Ember Rain Burleson; his parents, Darlene and Jesse Wilkerson; brothers, Ronald Lee Burleson and Dallas Jeffrey Burleson; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, February 23, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford.

Interment will be private.

The Burleson family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com