Troy Allen Hale passed away on July 27, 2025. Troy, from Dublin, was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred and Ozelle (Lucy) Hale, and his maternal grandparents, John Baker and Faye McGhee.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Hale; his daughters, Kelsey Sowers (J.R.), Ashley Tate (Matthew), Tera Eli (Craig); his sons, Chase Hale (Mackenzie) and Toby Hale; his grandchildren, Jonah, Riley, Zeke, and Carter. He is also survived by his mother, Sheila Hamm, and his father, Fred Terry Hale Jr.

Troy found great happiness traveling with his wife, Donna; they especially loved spending time together at the beach and attending Atlanta Braves baseball games. He had a deep love for the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He shared a passion for snow skiing at Snowshoe Mountain and water skiing on Lake Norman with his children and mother. He maintained an active lifestyle and enjoyed working out.

Troy was a devoted and hardworking man who dedicated 22 years to Norfolk Southern Railroad, where he built lasting friendships. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family, always prioritizing their needs. His strong work ethic and loyalty were admired both at work and at home.

Troy’s unforgettable sense of humor brought laughter and love wherever he went. Troy was so humble, he never asked and always gave. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile that lit up a room, his contagious laugh, and his bright, charming personality that left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He touched many with his kind and loving heart and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Troy was one of a kind and a gift to us all.

A memorial service will be held 11:30 A.M. August 16, 2025 at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 6648 Wilderness Road, Dublin VA 24084. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com

Obituary is a courtesy of Grubb Funeral Home.