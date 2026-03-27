December 14, 1969

March 25, 2026

Troy Hubert Dalton, Jr., 56, of Dublin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Hubert Dalton, Sr.

Troy proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1988 to 1992. He later dedicated his life to public service, retiring as a Sergeant with the Virginia State Police after 25 years of faithful and loyal service. Following his retirement, Troy continued serving others as a Sergeant with the Carilion Police Department at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was a hard worker, a respected leader, and a man who took great pride in his work and responsibilities.

Troy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend who loved his family deeply and was cherished by all who knew him. His presence brought strength, guidance, and comfort to those around him, and his memory will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Lori Hudson Dalton; daughter and son-in-law, Haley Dalton (David Friend); son and daughter-in-law, Kellen Dalton (Sheree); and his beloved grandchildren, Adley, Everly, Lillian, and Berkley. He is also survived by his mother, Janet Patrick Dalton; sisters, Pam Montgomery and Teresa Wright (Tony); nieces, Jessie Henwood (JC) and Amanda Bishop (Brandon); loving in-laws, Benny and Karen Hudson; and many other relatives and dear friends who will miss him greatly.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Dublin United Methodist Church. A memorial service will begin at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Don Shelor officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

Troy loved his family fiercely and faithfully. We take comfort in God’s promise that this is not goodbye, but until we meet again in Heaven.

The Dalton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.