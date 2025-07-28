Tuesday at the NRV Fair

The New River Valley Fair continues Tuesday with the big event – the Horse Pull – set to start at 7 p.m. in the Bud Walsh Arena Main Stage.

Also Tuesday, Jaycees Bingo begins at 5:30 p.m. The Appalachian Hoedowners will be in the Wysor Building.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Admission for ages 12 and above, $7; ages 7-11, $3 and under 6 free.

Wednesday is Pulaski County Night and gate admission is FREE!

Unlimited ride wristbands are $30 at the game Monday – Friday and $50 on Saturday.