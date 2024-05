Former Pulaski County head football coach Jack Turner has accepted the position of head coach at PikeView High School in West Virginia.

Turner takes the helm of the Panthers after serving as offensive line coach for Ferrum College. Prior to that he worked as head coach at both Auburn and Carroll County high schools.

He has 31 years experience in coaching in Virginia.

PikeView is located in Mercer County, W. Va. – eight miles outside of Princeton.