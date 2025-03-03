Update on explosion at Radford Army Ammunition Plant

RADFORD – On Feb. 28, there was an explosion at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. The explosion occurred in the ammunition production area.

Due to safety standards, no one was injured, and the explosion was confined to a 20- foot by 15-foot bay within one building. The explosion and fire did not spread to other buildings.

While the incident was reported to the Chemical Safety Board due to significant property damage, Radford AAP did not identify any safety or environmental hazards.

The fire following the explosion self-extinguished as the fire department arrived. Emergency responders secured the scene immediately after the event.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is leading the investigation.

Radford AAP staff continue to prioritize people and workplace safety while working collaboratively with the ATF and other government agencies to determine the root cause(s).

Production areas involved with the incident remain in a safety standdown mode, while the other production operations at Radford AAP remain operational.

Radford AAP’s mission is to provide the Joint Warfighter with superior performing propellants, energetics, and munitions to enable engagement and destruction of targets with total confidence.