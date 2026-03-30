VDOT lifts lane closures to sweeten Easter weekend travel

RICHMOND — For people ready to hop into spring, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds travelers to buckle up and put the phone down while behind the wheel so that everyone can safely arrive to their destinations during the Easter holiday weekend. VDOT will be suspending many highway work zones and lifting temporary lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Friday, April 3 until noon on Tuesday, April 7. While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. Check VDOT’s Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state. Additionally, VDOT offers several resources to help plan travel ahead of time. PLAN AHEAD WITH 511 VIRGINIA VDOT’s 511.vdot.virginia.gov website and free mobile 511 app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, electric vehicle charging stations and more. By calling 511 from any phone in Virginia, use 511’s “speak ahead” option for hands-free and eyes-free audible traffic alerts for incidents and construction along your route. KEEP EYES ON THE ROAD April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and VDOT reminds drivers they are the key to driving safely. Here are some simple steps to stay safe on the road: Put your phone down and enable “Do Not Disturb” mode to silence calls, alerts and notifications. If you’re in a car with a driver who is texting or distracted, tell them stop and focus on the road. If you need to respond to calls, emails or texts, pull over.

Secure children and pets before getting underway. If they need your attention, pull off the road safely to care for them. Reaching into the back seat can cause you to lose control of the vehicle.

Store loose gear, possessions and other distractions that could roll around in the vehicle so you do not feel tempted to reach for them on the floor or the seat.

Eat meals or snacks before or after your trip, not while driving.

Pay attention so you know when to move over one lane, if possible, for all vehicles with flashing lights, flares, or warning signs stopped on the side of the road. If drivers are unable to move over, they should reduce their speed and use caution. For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).