VDOT: Road plowing, treating continues

SALEM (5 a.m.) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) continues to plow and treat roads in southwest Virginia in response to the most recent winter storm. Freezing rain continues to be a concern today and into tomorrow. The National Weather Service forecast for western Virginia includes an ice storm warning until Thursday morning.

Interstates and primary roads (those numbered 1-599) in southwest Virginia still have slick spots and icy patches. Snow plow drivers have made progress on many secondary roads and neighborhood streets (those numbered 600 and above), but icy spots remain even on many plowed routes.

Freezing rain remains in the forecast. To report downed trees or debris in the roadways, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

If travel is necessary today, the latest road conditions are available using VDOT’s 511 mobile app, which offers information about road conditions, traffic, incidents, construction and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Information is also available at 511.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 511 while in Virginia.

The 12-county VDOT Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Franklin, Floyd, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski and Roanoke.