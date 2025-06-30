VDOT sets public meetings for I-81 2025 Corridor Improvement Plan

|The accompanying Round 2 online survey, which has a translation tool for multiple languages, will be available from July 14 to July 28 on the Improve81 Study Page. Comments can also be sent to va81corridorplan@vdot.virginia.gov or by postal mail to Robert J. Williams, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219.
A third round of public input will take place in the fall of 2025 as the I-81 CIP study team further refines the recommended improvements. The full study is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Engagement from motorists, residents, businesses, and other stakeholders is important for the team to develop a new corridor plan that effectively addresses current and future transportation needs on I-81.
This study is being conducted as part of the Interstate Operations and Enhancement Program (IOEP), which is intended to improve safety, reliability and travel flow along interstate highway corridors in the commonwealth through the development and funding of operational and capital improvements.
VDOT completed a similar study on I-81 in 2018, which resulted in the advancement of 65 construction projects worth approximately $3 billion. Information on those projects can be found at Improve81.org