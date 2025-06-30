VDOT sets public meetings for I-81 2025 Corridor Improvement Plan

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will host a series of public meetings July 14-17 to gather feedback regarding potential improvements along Interstate 81 in Virginia. The in-person meetings are part of Round 2 (Potential Solutions) in the I-81 Corridor Improvement Plan (CIP). An online survey will also be available for the public to provide feedback.

Round 1 (Issue Identification) of the I-81 CIP combined traffic data with online public input to identify safety and congestion issues along the entire 325-mile corridor. Round 2 focuses on potential improvements for interstate segments with the highest rate and severity of crashes, or the most significant traffic delays. This study excludes portions of the interstate where widenings or truck-climbing lanes were recently completed or are under development.

The public meetings will begin with a brief presentation, followed by an open-house period allowing participants to view large display boards and ask questions of the I-81 CIP study team. The meeting schedule is shown below: