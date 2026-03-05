Verlon Magdalene Mooney Hurd, age 88 of Willis (Floyd Co.), formerly of Pulaski, died Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at her residence. She was born on July 28, 1937 in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late Hazel Goad Mooney and the late Green William Mooney. She was a Para Educator for Pulaski County Public Schools for more than 30 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Nathaniel Henry Hurd. They were married more than 58 years.

She is survived by her two children: Son; Billy (Pam) Hurd of Pulaski; daughter, Pat (Bradley) Vaughn of Willis. Brothers; Doug (Catty) Mooney of Vancouver, WA, Ronnie (JoAnn) Mooney of Fincastle, and Mike (Wanda) Mooney of Dublin: sister; Geraldine Craig of Pulaski: grandchildren; Kyra Vaughn of Willis, Nathan (Stacy) Hurd of Pulaski: great-grandchildren; Nevaeh Anderson, Sasha Phillips, Nolan Hurd, Maddox Hurd, and Camden Hurd: uncle; Carl Goad of Draper. Also survived by adopted (unofficially) children: Oscola Harris, Pam Harris, and Benny Harris.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, with Pastor Greg Cox officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. Pallbearers will be: Scott Craig, Benny Harris, Will Mooney, Oscola Harris, Ricky Burnette, Chris Burnette, and Bobby Dickerson. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2026 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700