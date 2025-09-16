Vesta May, 86 formerly of Draper, VA passed away on September 14, 2025, at the Manna Post Acute Facility.

Born in Pikeville, KY, she was a daughter of the late Bradley & Lilly Pruitt.

Survivors include sons, Johnny (Teresa), David, and Wayland (Jill) May, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a sister Ressie Dotson.

Ms. May was preceded in death by her husband Tobias, sons Kevin and Tommy, brothers, Ervin and Holly and grandchildren Tonya McGee and Jamie Lynn May.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 22, 2025, at the Smith-Lindsey Cemetery, Carroll County.

To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory,Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

