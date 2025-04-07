Veterans Resource Fair set at NRCC

New River Community College will host a Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, April 17 at NRCC in Dublin. The event will be held in Godbey Hall, Room 162B from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NRCC’s Veterans Services aim to get helpful information out in person to veterans in the community along with the college’s veteran students and military families. Organizations and agencies available at the event will include the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA Veterans Benefits, Veterans Health Administration, VHA Caregiver Support Program, VHA Telehealth and Virtual Health Resource Center, VA Community Affairs, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, New River Valley Community Services, healthcare providers, advisors, and employment services. The VA will also be bringing their Mobile Vet Center (MVC).

For more information about the Veterans Resource Fair, contact Ryan Adams at radams@nr.edu or (540) 674-3693.