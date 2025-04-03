August 13, 1938

April 2, 2025

Virginia “Arleen” Duncan Thompson, 86, of Radford passed away after a short illness to be reunited with her family in heaven. Retired from First Virginia Bank after 34 years of service. Arleen was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Junior Thompson; parents, Hubert and Ellodia Duncan; brothers, Ira Duncan and Carl Duncan.

Survivors include, Donna (Darrell) Early of Fishersville, VA; Charles (Christi) Thompson of Radford, VA; Nancy Turner of Radford, VA; granddaughters, Lindsey and Tiffani Vaughn, Samantha Turner and Angel Thompson; grandsons Dillon Turman and Jesse Thompson; sisters, Betty Ritter, Della (Boo) Carroll; sisters-in-law; Barbara Duncan and Sharon Duncan.

The family wish to thank all the doctors, nurses and support staff at Carilion NRV and Radford Rehab for their care and support.

The family will receive family and friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with private family interment of ashes at White Rock Cemetery, Floyd, VA.

The Thompson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.