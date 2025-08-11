Virginia Board of Education approves New River Valley Governor’s School to be housed at Radford University

RADFORD – The Virginia Board of Education has unanimously approved the creation of the New River Valley Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, marking the first new Governor’s School approved in the commonwealth since 2009. The innovative academic-year, half-day program will serve gifted and advanced high school students across Southwest Virginia and will be housed on the campus of Radford University.

The New River Valley Governor’s School will provide students with access to high-level coursework, creative problem-solving and immersive, interdisciplinary experiences in the arts and humanities. The regional initiative will serve students in Giles County, Montgomery County, Floyd County, Pulaski County and Radford City Public Schools, offering them the opportunity to engage with college-level resources while remaining enrolled in their home high schools.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision of creating transformational educational opportunities for students in our region,” said Radford University President Bret Danilowicz. “Radford University is proud to host this program and support the next generation of creative leaders and scholars in Southwest Virginia.”

The Governor’s School will offer a rigorous and immersive curriculum that allows students to earn up to 30 university credits, potentially achieving sophomore status upon entering Radford University or other Virginia colleges and universities. By integrating university coursework with specialized instruction in the arts and humanities, the program ensures students gain both practical and theoretical expertise in their fields of interest.

A distinctive element of the Governor’s School is its partnership with local arts and humanities businesses and nonprofit organizations. These collaborations will provide students with hands-on learning experiences, mentorship opportunities and exposure to real-world applications of their studies, building pathways to meaningful careers in creative industries across the region.

The program will emphasize interdisciplinary collaboration, engaging students in projects that connect the arts, humanities, and other academic disciplines while maintaining a strong career focus. Students will also benefit from field experiences at museums, galleries, performance venues and historical sites that enhance classroom learning.

Radford University will play an active role in the school’s success by offering faculty collaboration, access to facilities and ongoing programmatic support. This joint effort reflects a strong commitment to advancing gifted education and expanding academic opportunity in rural Virginia.

“The approval of the application to establish the New River Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities is an incredible milestone for education in our region,” said Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools Robert Graham, who served as the administrative contact for school divisions. “This is a tremendous opportunity for students across the New River Valley to pursue advanced studies in the arts and humanities, and we are thrilled that it will be housed on the beautiful campus of Radford University. The partnership with Radford brings access to outstanding resources, faculty and inspiration that will help shape the next generation of creative and critical thinkers. We couldn’t be more excited about what this means for our students and our community.”

The school is scheduled to open its doors as early as fall 2026, pending final implementation and funding steps. It is anticipated to begin with up to 110 students total in grades 10, 11 and 12, with room to grow over time.

The New River Valley Governor’s School is the result of several years of collaborative planning among school division leaders, faculty experts and higher education partners. It reflects a shared commitment to access and excellence, ensuring that students from rural Southwest Virginia can benefit from advanced educational opportunities.