Virginia DMV and TSA Remind Virginians To Plan Ahead To Obtain a REAL ID

DMV has issued more than 4 million Virginia REAL IDs

RICHMOND – With the May 7, 2025, REAL ID federal enforcement deadline fast approaching, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) joined the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Washington Dulles International Airport today to remind Virginians to avoid the last-minute rush and apply for a REAL ID before the deadline.

Demand for REAL ID is on the rise in Virginia. In March alone, the VA DMV issued more than 104,000 REAL IDs, bringing the total number of REAL ID-compliant credentials issued since October 2018 to more than 4.1 million—representing 59% of all active Virginia driver’s licenses and IDs as of March 2025.

To meet the growing demand, DMV is offering additional opportunities for individuals to obtain a REAL ID. Past and upcoming opportunities are below:

REAL ID Appointment Only Events: DMV has extended Saturday hours and hosted REAL ID Appointment-Only events at locations including Tysons Corner, Hampton and Virginia Beach Customer Service Centers (CSCs). Another appointment-only REAL ID event is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at the Chesterfield DMV CSC from 2-6 p.m. Appointments for the events are available online, and only those with an appointment can attend.

DMV Connect Service – DMV’s mobile service teams, which issue driver’s licenses and IDs, were deployed to Richmond Central, Virginia Beach and Arlington CSCs in March, to process REAL ID applications. DMV will continue deploying its Connect Service team to issue REAL IDs throughout the state.

While REAL ID is a choice for Virginians, beginning May 7, 2025, people who plan to fly domestically or enter federal facilities—including courthouses and military bases—must present a REAL ID-compliant credential or another federally accepted document, such as a U.S. passport or military ID. A star on the top right corner of a Virginia driver’s license or ID indicates REAL ID compliance.

“Time is ticking, and the Virginia DMV is ready to serve you,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “We recommend starting your REAL ID application online. You can easily check the required documents ahead of time and make an appointment to reserve your spot, making the whole process faster and more convenient.”

With 76 DMV CSCs statewide, appointment availability in April and May varies by location. Despite the increased demand for REAL ID—and higher traffic at some location like Arlington, the DMV has maintained efficient wait times with a statewide average wait time of 16.2 minutes in March 2025. Customers with an appointment waited an average of 8.4 minutes, while walk-ins waited an average of 17.2 minutes in March 2025.

To ensure a smooth experience at the DMV, Virginians are strongly encouraged to:

Start your application online to confirm you have the correct documents.

Schedule an appointment for faster service.

Bring the required fees – a Virginia REAL ID costs a one-time $10 fee in addition to the driver’s license or ID card fee.

For more information and to begin your REAL ID application, visit www.dmv.virginia.gov/licenses-ids/real-id.