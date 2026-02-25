Virginia Dorothy Montgomery, age 82 of Blacksburg, passed away Monday, February 23, 2026 at the Lewis Gale Hospital – Montgomery. Born April 19, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Andrew John Zuick & Dorothy Virginia Jacoby Zuick. She was also preceded in death by her husband William Colvin Montgomery, Jr. and son Michael Andrew Montgomery.

Virginia is survived by her

Daughter – Rita Montgomery – Blacksburg

Like a daughter – Carlie Olsen – Philadelphia, PA

Brother – Robert Andrew Zuick – Croydon, PA

Memorial services for Virginia will be private. The family asks that donations in her memory be made to the Pulaski County Animal Control “Community Cats Program” @ 80 Dublin Park Road, Dublin, VA 24084 (540-674-8359).

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.