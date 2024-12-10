Virginia Lottery and Virginia Council on Problem Gambling remind adults to gift responsibly this holiday season

It’s the time of gifts and gift-giving – and also the time to remember to gift responsibly. The Virginia Lottery and the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) are reminding everyone that lottery tickets are never an appropriate gift for anyone younger than 18. In fact, it is against state law to give lottery tickets to minors.

The Lottery has produced a public service announcement (PSA) entitled “Bad Gift Ideas”

and is extensively using social media and paid media to help get the message across to Virginians. In addition, the Lottery has a Play Responsibly webpage with a section devoted to the Gift Responsibly message.

“The Virginia Lottery is committed to presenting and marketing our games in the most responsible and ethical manner,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Khalid Jones. “Our Gift Responsibly campaign is aimed at reminding Virginians to keep in mind the age of a recipient.”

“We are proud to partner with the Virginia Lottery to remind adults that lottery tickets should never be given as gifts or stocking stuffers to children,” said Dr. Carolyn Hawley, president of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling. “Underage gambling exposure can have a serious long-term impact on a young person’s life.”

This is the 17th year that the Virginia Lottery has teamed up with VCPG, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University, and dozens of other lottery corporations around the globe to increase public awareness this holiday season about the impact of giving lottery products as gifts to children.

About the Virginia Lottery:

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2024, the Lottery raised more than $934 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget. For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page. For general information or to play games online, visit the Virginia Lottery’s website or download the Lottery’s app. Connect with the Lottery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube