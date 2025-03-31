Virginia State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Carroll County

RICHMOND — The Virginia State Police is investigating a police-involved shooting in Carroll County on March 28, 2025. RICHMOND — The Virginia State Police is investigating a police-involved shooting in Carroll County on March 28, 2025.

The Carrol County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Love’s Truck Stop in the Lamsburg area off Interstate 77, Exit 1, in Carroll County after receiving information that a suspect who was wanted in Maryland, and also reportedly involved in a shooting in Greensboro, North Carolina, was at the truck stop. The suspect was located in a tractor-trailer truck. When he eventually exited the tractor-trailer, he exchanged gunfire with the deputies. During the gunfire exchange, two deputies were shot as well as the suspect.

Both deputies were transported to area hospitals.

The suspect, Edmond Johnson, 29, of Louisiana, is deceased.