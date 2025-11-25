Virginia State Police Obtain Warrants for Missing Football Coach

WISE, VA — The Virginia State Police obtained 10 warrants for a missing high school football coach Monday, November 24, 2025. WISE, VA — The Virginia State Police obtained 10 warrants for a missing high school football coach Monday, November 24, 2025.

Travis L. Turner, 46, of Appalachia, VA is wanted on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. The investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges are pending.

Police are actively searching for Turner. Since his disappearance, VSP has utilized a number of assets, including search and rescue teams, drones and k9s, to assist in the search. VSP’s main priority is locating Turner safely; he is now considered a fugitive.

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, as part of the early stages of an investigation, VSP Special Agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office were sent to Turner’s residence in Appalachia, located in Wise County. This was part of the investigation, and not to arrest him. While in transit, the agents were informed that Turner was no longer at the location.

Virginia State Police are asking anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Turner to please contact Virginia State Police Division 4 at 276-484-9483 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Tips can be made anonymously.