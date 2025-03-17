WEEKLY REPORT:

Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics,

and Investigating Human Trafficking

RICHMOND – From March 6 to March 13, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.

Operation Highlights

Firearms Recovery:

A total of 36 firearms were recovered, valued at $23,000.

Narcotics Seizures:

Total seized narcotics amounted to 23.5 pounds, along with 35 controlled substance pills.

Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $342,445.

Breakdown of narcotics recovered:

Cocaine: 1.25 pounds

Crack Cocaine: 2.75 ounces

Marijuana: 16.38 pounds

Heroin: 1.5 pounds

Methamphetamine: 14.3 ounces

Oxycontin Pills: 35

Gaming Enforcement:

17 gaming-related tips received (1,379 total to date).

Human Trafficking Investigations:

4 new human trafficking tips received (633 total to date).

Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 193

Individual investigative activities: 2,581

Victims identified and offered services: 61

The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.