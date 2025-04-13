Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics, and Investigating Human Trafficking

RICHMOND — From April 3 to April 9, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, the investigation of multiple crimes, and a homicide case, throughout the Commonwealth. RICHMOND — From April 3 to April 9, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, the investigation of multiple crimes, and a homicide case, throughout the Commonwealth.

Operation Highlights

Firearms Recovery:

A total of 29 firearms were recovered, valued at $17,000.

Narcotics Seizures:

Total seized narcotics amounted to 242.9 pounds, along with 7,199 controlled substance pills.

Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $4,595,882.

Breakdown of narcotics recovered:

Cocaine: 17.06 pounds

Crack Cocaine: 4.39 ounces

Fentanyl: 1.28 pounds

Marijuana: 208.22 pounds

Marijuana Plants: 642

Methamphetamine: 15.08 pounds

Psilocybin: 1.02 pounds

Fentanyl Pills: 7,199

U.S Currency: $194,530.

Explosive Devices Seized:

1 explosive device was safely seized and neutralized.

Stolen Vehicle Recovery:

One stolen vehicle was successfully recovered.

Gaming Enforcement:

16 gaming-related tips received (1,434 total to date).

Human Trafficking Investigations:

8 new human trafficking tips received (798 total to date).

Investigations conducted:

Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 199

Individual investigative activities: 2,666

Victims identified and offered services: 62

The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.