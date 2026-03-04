Virginia Tech wins regular season home finale 72-63 over Boston College

Tobi Lawal goes up high for two points against BC. (Hokiesports.com)

Hokies go 11-24 from downtown Tuesday night

Hokiesports.com

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech men’s basketball closed out its last game in Cassell for the season and improved to 19-11 and 8-9 in the ACC with a 72-63 victory over Boston College.

The Hokies set the tone early with Neoklis Avdalas converting a three-pointer in transition. Avdalas would go on to drain three more shots from range in the first half and finished the game with 15 points.

The frontcourt duo of Tobi Lawal and Amani Hansberry cleaned up the paint, combining for 14 boards and three blocked shots. Hansberry tallied 11 points, good for his fifth consecutive double-digit outing.

Tech kept a comfortable lead throughout, thanks to its precision from beyond the arc, hitting 11 of its 24 attempts, and Lawal’s effort in the post, chasing boards and soaring to the cup.

Lawal took over the scoring burden in the second half, racking up 16 points in the final 20 minutes. He ended with 20 on the night, earning his eleventh game over double-digits in scoring against ACC opponents.

GAME NOTES

• Tonight’s starters were Jailen Bedford, Ben Hammond, Neoklis Avdalas, Tobi Lawal and Amani Hansberry.

• Five Hokies shot at least 40% from three.

• Tyler Johnson hit his first three-pointer after returning from injury.

• With this win, Mike Young tied the record for career ACC wins as a coach with 61.

UP NEXT

The Hokies will conclude the regular season at No. 13 Virginia on Saturday, March 7 at noon. That game will be televised by The CW.