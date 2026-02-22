Volvo Trucks Begin Production of New Volvo VNR  Regional Hauler 

By DANIELLE REID

Patriot Publishing

During a tour this week of the Volvo Trucks North America plant in Dublin, visitors witnessed the production of the new Volvo VNR truck, which recently began rolling off the assembly line.

Marcus Minkkinen, head of New River Valley Operations, guided the tour group through the various stages of production, pointing out the precision timing in seconds of each phase and the accuracy within millimeters when pairing up cab parts with each other.

The new Volvo VNR truck is designed to navigate congested city streets, distribution centers, and urban routes where winding roads and hills similar to those in Southwest Virginia can be challenging. The new design incorporates greater visibility and comprehensive Volvo safety package, with onboard technologies commensurate with Volvo’s continuous improvements and leadership in the safety industry.

Features of the new Volvo VNR include a shorter hood for greater visibility in tighter areas, right-hand turn protection, radar in front of the cab to pick up the presence of pedestrians, cyclists and to protect the environment the truck is operating in.

There is a 7.5 percent improvement in fuel efficiency with the VNR due to the enhanced aerodynamics, advanced powertrain and idle-shutdown system.

“Every truck and chassis are unique and built to the customer’s specifications by teams of Volvo workers in the various stations along the synchronized assembly line, which never stops when running,” stated Chris Stadler, Volvo Product Marketing Manager.

“However, all the Volvo trucks are produced with driver and passenger safety as a top priority, and the new VNR has a stronger stable cab with 98 percent body protection. We use the Swedish Cab Strength Test as our standards. The Swedish Cab Strength Test is the most stringent test in the world and evaluates cab strength to protect the occupants during accidents,” Stadler explained.

In the Swedish Cab Strength Test, a 15-ton weight is dropped on the cab’s roof, then a cylindrical pendulum strikes the cab’s front left support pillar. Finally, a 1-ton pendulum, dropped from a height of three meters, strikes the rear wall of the cab, imitating the weight of the cargo the truck is carrying. The test simulates a truck leaving the road and rolling over, then hitting a solid object. The test demonstrates the strength of the cab; ensuring the occupants’ survival space is intact.

In addition to the crash safety improvements, the VNR has upgraded technology to ensure the occupants can call for help using E-Call equipment. This technology, developed by Volvo, can pinpoint the location of the truck in a rollover, automatically call 911, and locate the closest service center.

Once the VNR truck has completed its travel through the assembly line, there is a final inspection.

“We inspect every aspect of the vehicle to make sure it meets the requirements and specifications of the customer,” stated Volvo Lead Pro Quality Auditor Tim Blair. Blair will test drive the vehicle and if any corrections are needed, they are addressed before the VNR is sent to the customer.

For six decades, Volvo has set safety standards in the trucking industry. In 1959, Volvo brought to market the three-point seat belt system that is standard in all passenger vehicles today and continues to be a leader in the safety industry with innovative safety features.

With close to 3,000 employees at their flagship North America Volvo Truck Plant in Dublin, the Volvo Group remains committed to the community for the long haul and proud to be part of it. Recently, they have invested $400 million in major upgrades at the plant including the addition of a new 350,000-square-foot facility for cab welding along with upgraded paint and material flow systems.

Volvo continues to provide safety education through their many initiatives, including the “See and Be Seen” program, a free online program designed to help young people stay safer in traffic. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/VolvoTrucks/videos/927966589700959/