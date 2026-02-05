VT Board of Visitors advances planning for athletics and residential facilities

The board authorized the university to move forward with planning for improvements to the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility, approving funding to complete design for the project. The planned improvements include installing a mechanical system to condition the facility and adding insulation to meet current energy code requirements.

Completed in 2015, the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility supports training and conditioning for football and other athletics programs, including men and women’s soccer, softball, baseball, and lacrosse.

Enhancing the facility will help ensure a consistent, year-round practice environment and aligns with Virginia Tech Athletics’ Invest to Win initiative, which is focused on strengthening infrastructure and resources to support student-athlete success and competitive excellence. The planning action builds on momentum around athletics investments, including the recent $20 million gift commitment supporting athletics priorities.

In a separate action, the board approved a resolution establishing an approach to the renovation of aging on-campus residential facilities while continuing planning for new housing capacity. The resolution replaces a previous planning action approved in November and outlines a revised, multi-year strategy to address the condition, capacity, and long-term sustainability of the university’s residential inventory.

The plan prioritizes renovations to several existing residence halls, including Slusher Hall, Hoge Hall, and Pritchard Hall, and authorizes planning funds to advance design work for those projects. The board also reaffirmed its support for previously approved plans to construct additional residence hall beds, helping maintain housing availability for students while major renovation projects are underway.