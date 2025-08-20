Wanda Darlene Gillespie Miller, age 66 of Dublin, Virginia passed away Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Born May 30, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Geraldine Joyce Campbell Goines. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Phillip Lynn Miller (2021), brother Jeff Gillespie and Grandmother Ollie Campbell.

Wanda is survived by her

Children

Phillip Lynn Miller, Jr. – Barren Springs

Timothy Houston Miller, Sr. – Riner

Grandchildren

Christina Miller, Houston Miller, Falisha Miller, Renee Miller, Phillip Miller III, Montana Miller, Daniel Miller, Timothy Houston Miller II and Adelynn Miller

Great Grandchildren

Ryleigh, Alan, Brentley, Brealynn, Atlanta, Audrey and Waylon

Siblings

Mike Gillespie – Christiansburg, Steven Gillespie – Wythe County, Brenda Keith – Roanoke, Frankie Gillespie – Georgia

A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 27,2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski.

To sign Wanda’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.