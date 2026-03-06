Wanda Ogle Riggins, age 79 of Pulaski, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2026 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin, Virginia. Born November 27, 1946 in Wythe County, she was the daughter of the late Marvin & Maggie Dean Ogle. She was also preceded in death by her great granddaughter Campbell Riggins and many brothers and sister.

Wanda is survived by her

Husband of 58 years – Jackson Burton “JB” Riggins – Pulaski

Children – Ricky & Toby Riggins – Dublin, Kelley Riggins & Kim Russell – Pulaski, Amy Carr (adopted daughter)

Grandchildren – Joshua & Tiffany Riggins, Hailey Riggins & Greg Johnson

Great Grandchildren – Antonio Hendricks, Jackson Riggins

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Monday, March 9, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Lonnie Frazier officiating.

The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 PM until service time.

A private interment will follow at the Riggins Family Cemetery (Barren Springs).

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.