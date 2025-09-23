Week 5 NRVSports.net Top Ten

1-Floyd (30)

2-Giles (27)

3-Grayson (20)

4-Carroll (19)

5-George Wythe (18)

6-Radford (15)

7-Blacksburg (13)

8-Auburn (9)

9-Rural Retreat (8)

10-Pulaski County (6)

Points are assigned based on where pollsters rank each team – 10 for first, 9 for second, etc.

The New River Top Ten appears each week in The Patriot and The Southwest Times, along with our website and Facebook page and our new, NRVSports.net website and Facebook page.

We’ll name a Top Ten each week throughout the high school football season. Eligible teams include high schools in Pulaski, Wythe, Giles, Bland, Grayson, Carroll, Montgomery and Floyd counties and the City of Radford.