Week set aside to honor women veterans

Virginia Women Veterans Week 2024 To Be Celebrated March 17-23

(Richmond) The contributions of women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military will be highlighted March 17-23, 2024 during Virginia Women Veterans Week.

This marks the seventh consecutive year that the Commonwealth has officially set aside the third week of March during Women’s History Month to honor and recognize the more than 108,000 women veterans who call Virginia home – the largest percentage of women veterans per population size of any state.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host a Women Veterans Week 2024 Ceremony featuring the unveiling of Virginia’s new “Support Women Veterans” License Plate and presentation of a special lapel pin to women veterans at 9 a.m., Thursday, March 21 at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 S. Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. The event is free and open to the public.

“I am proud that Virginia was one of the first states to recognize the unique challenges often faced by our women veterans and that our Virginia Department of Veterans Services established a variety of special programs and services specifically to meet their needs,” said DVS Commissioner Chuck Zingler. “During my military career, I had the privilege to serve with women in every branch. They have been and remain a major component of our military in protecting our Nation. Let’s thank all of them who have served and continue to serve. I encourage all who support women veterans to attend.”

In addition to the Women Veterans Week 2024 Ceremony there will be additional events in observance of Virginia Women’s Veterans Week 2024. These include:

March 19, 7:00-8:00 p.m. – Virtual presentation by the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86295073217 Passcode: 995495

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services invites you to join us as we host a virtual

event in partnership with the Military Women’s Memorial. The Military Women’s Memorial honors and tells the stories of women, past and present, who serve our nation. As the only historical repository documenting all military women’s service, they educate and inspire through innovative and interactive exhibitions, world-class collections, and engaging programs and events for all generations. During the month of March, the Military Women’s Memorial is running a “March with Me” campaign in celebration of Women’s History Month. Please visit https://womensmemorial.org/ to preserve your service story with the Military Women’s Memorial.

March 20, 6:00-7:00 p.m. – Virtual presentation by the U.S. Army Women’s Museum, Fort Gregg-Adams, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81725268832 Passcode: 497429

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services invites you to our virtual presentation with the U.S. Army Women’s Museum. The U.S. Army Women’s Museum is the only museum in the world dedicated to Army women. The museum originated in 1955 as the Women’s Army Corps Museum which was located at Fort McClellan, AL until it was moved to Fort Lee (now Fort Gregg-Adams) and reopened in May 2001. The U.S. Army Women’s Museum serves as an educational institution, providing military history, training and instruction to soldiers, veterans, and the civilian community. Join us as we celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of Virginia’s Women Veterans.

For questions, or more information on these events or the Virginia Women Veterans Program, please email womenvet@dvs.virginia.gov or call (804) 786-0571.

