WEEKLY REPORT:

Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics,

and Investigating Human Trafficking

RICHMOND — From March 27 to April 3, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.

Operation Highlights

Firearms Recovery:

A total of 10 firearms were recovered, valued at $5,000.

Narcotics Seizures:

Total seized narcotics amounted to 432 pounds, along with 3,700 controlled substance pills.

Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $3,191,182.

Breakdown of narcotics recovered:

Cocaine: 59.7 pounds

Crack Cocaine: 1.3 ounces

Fentanyl: 5.6 ounces

Marijuana: 363.8 pounds

Methamphetamine: 8 pounds

Fentanyl Pills: 2,900

Ecstasy Pills: 800

U.S Currency: $447,475.

Breakdown of U.S. currency recovered:

Four gold bars: $408,980

U.S. currency: $38,499

Explosive Devices Seized:

125 explosive devices were safely seized and neutralized.

Gaming Enforcement:

16 gaming-related tips received (1,417 total to date).

Human Trafficking Investigations:

11 new human trafficking tips received (790 total to date).

Investigations conducted:

Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 199

Individual investigative activities: 2,642

Victims identified and offered services: 62

The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.