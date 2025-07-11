WEEKLY REPORT: Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics, and Investigating Human Trafficking
RICHMOND, VA—From July 3 to July 9, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, one homicide, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.
Operation Highlights
Firearms Recovery:
· A total of 23 firearms were recovered, valued at $11,500.
Narcotics Seizures:
- Total seized narcotics amounted to 26.1 pounds.
- Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $939,307.
- Breakdown of narcotics recovered:
- Cocaine: 16.2 pounds
- Crack Cocaine: 1.2 ounces
- Methamphetamine: 7.4 pounds
- Marijuana: 2.2 pounds
- Fentanyl: 3.6 ounces
- THC Vapes: 1 pound
- U.S Currency: $164,430.
Explosive Devices Seized:
- One explosive device was safely seized.
Gaming Enforcement:
- 49 gaming-related tips received (1,628 total to date).
Human Trafficking Investigations:
- 14 new human trafficking tips received (1,071 total to date).
- Investigations conducted:
- Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 205
- Individual investigative activities: 3,059
- Victims identified and offered services: 66
The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.