July 26, 1947

July 19, 2025

William “Billy” Thomas McGuire, 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 19, 2025. Billy retired from MOOG as a machinist with over 35 years of service. He loved to go to the lake to fish, swim, and enjoy time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents William A. McGuire and Phyllis W. McGuire. Also, sister-in-law, Micki McGuire.

He is survived by his daughters, Crystal (Phillip) Cox and Elizabeth (Scott) Whitlock; grandchildren, Abby, Ethan, and Aaron Whitlock; great granddaughter, Magnolia; sisters, Vickie (Eddie) Midkiff and Cheryl (David) Myers; brother, Dan McGuire; nieces and nephews, Tracy (Brian) Lytton, G.E. (Amanda) Midkiff, Amy (Josh) Koon, Bryan (Kelly) Myers, Josh (Kassie) McGuire, and Megan Parton; many great nieces and great nephews.

Special thank you to his church family, Shiloh Christian Church, and to ACG Hospice staff for all the love, kindness, and care shown to him during his illness.

Services will be private.

The McGuire family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.