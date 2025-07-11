William D. Ryce

September 25, 1947-July 9, 2025

William D. “Bill” Ryce went to be with his Lord on July 9, 2025. There’s no more pain! No more sorrow! And no more O2 to breath! He is ultimately healed.

Born September 25, 1947 in Maryland, he was the son of the late Sidney W. & Hattie Ryce. He was also preceded in death by his brothers James Daniel Ryce, Charles H. Ryce, George W. Ryce, John N. Ryce and sisters Jewel D. Ryce, Joyce R. Ryce.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, having served his country for four years. He later worked for Amtrak in Washington, D.C. for over 30 years before retiring. He was a member of Grace Ministries (MacGill Street, Pulaski).

He is survived by his

Wife of 12 years – Dreama E. Ryce

Daughters – Cindy Chrisley, Rebecca (Aaron) Sampson

Granddaughters – Amber Powers, Kayla Hackney

Grandson – Andrew Sampson

Great Granddaughters – Sofia, Harper and Grace

Brothers – David A. (Christine) Ryce, Robert M. Ryce

Sister – Bernice E. Ryce

Several nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Monday, July 14, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Michael Williams and Rev. Dan Lawson officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Bill’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.